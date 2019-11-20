Compare the Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple MacBook, iMac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch Savings Compared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Apple Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, iMac and Apple TV 4K.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best iPad deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best AirPods deals:

Best MacBook, iMac & Apple TV deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Multinational company Apple is an innovation leader in the consumer electronics market. They are best known for their Apple iPhone devices which are good for mobile photography. The Apple AirPods serve as the perfect accessory for their phones. The Apple Watch which serves as a health and fitness tracker is also a best-seller. The 7th generation Apple iPad and Apple MacBook Pro help boost productivity while offering entertainment.

What is the significance of Black Friday? The weekend following Thanksgiving Day was traditionally a period when retail stores would offer large discounts on items to welcome the start of the Christmas shopping season. The boosted sales retailers receive starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving was enough to put retailers 'into the black', thus forming the basis for Black Friday.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles