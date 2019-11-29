Compare the Best Birkenstock Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: List of Birkenstock Men's & Women's Shoes & Sandals Deals Listed by Retail Fuse
Retail Fuse compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Birkenstock deals of 2019 and identify savings on Birkenstock Boston collection & more men & women's sandals & shoes
Nov 29, 2019, 02:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Birkenstock Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on the Boston collection and more Birkenstock men's and women's shoes and sandals.
Best Birkenstock deals:
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of top-rated Birkenstock sandals, clogs & shearlings at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Birkenstocks for men & women such as the Boston, Arizona EVA & Gizeh sandals
- Save up to 32% on Birkenstock Boston clogs at Amazon.com - save on the top-selling Boston clogs for men & women
- Save on mens & womens footwear from Birkenstock - save on the best-selling Boston clogs & Betula, Arizona EVA & Gizeh sandals at Walmart
- Save up to 31% on select Birkenstocks sandals & clogs - at the Zappos online store
- Save up to 40% on men's & women's Birkenstocks sandals - at Bloomingdales.com
- Check out the full range of Birkenstock sandals & shoes at their official store
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Birkenstock is a reliable and time-tested company known for comfortable clogs and sandals. One of their most saleable styles is the Boston classic slip-on clogs. Suitable for both men and women, the Birkenstock Boston provides the utmost comfort to wearers and it is available in a myriad of trendy colors and patterns.
More and more consumers are favoring online shopping versus retail outlets. Online revenue from Black Friday sales in 2018 peaked at $6.22 billion, which CNBC reports is 23.6% higher than the previous year.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article