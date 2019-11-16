Compare the Best Black Friday 2019 4K TV Deals: Top Early Samsung, LG & Sharp Smart TV & 4K TV Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday 2019 4K TV deals are here. Find the latest early savings on 55" & 65" 4K TVs listed below by the deals experts at Consumer Walk.

A 4K TV offers smart TV features, advanced image processing and sharper pictures. One of the best models available is the LG B8 which boasts of low input lag but only has 65 inch as its largest size. The mid-range Samsung NU8000 comes in 55 inch versions like the B8 but also offers 82-inch sizes. Sharp has been overtaken by brands such as TCL and Vizio yet does manufacture an HDR TV range with built-in Roku.

What is the origin of Black Friday? One theory suggests the term 'Black Friday' came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going 'into the black'.

