Compare the Best Laptop Black Friday Deals 2019: List of Microsoft Surface, Apple MacBook, Lenovo & Acer Chromebook & HP Gaming Laptop Deals Listed by Deal Tomato
Compare the latest laptop Black Friday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on HP OMEN gaming laptops, Microsoft Surface, Apple MacBooks & Chromebooks from Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & Acer
Nov 25, 2019, 05:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday laptop deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Tomato have reviewed the top HP OMEN & Pavilion, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, and Dell, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS Chromebook Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18
- Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Get up to 40% off Predator gaming laptops at Acer.com - deals also available on laptops, desktops & monitors
- Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store early Black Friday sale - most deals are available on 11/28
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
HP gaming laptops are available with powerful tech specifications. HP Pavilion and HP OMEN are some of the highly-popular models among the gaming community. One can buy these laptops either from Amazon, Walmart, or eBay. As an alternative, there are few other laptops that can be used for gaming or everyday use available from Apple, Lenovo, Microsoft, Acer, Dell and ASUS.
Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Retailers Amazon and Walmart are holding the biggest sales events spanning Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.
Amazon earned the title of 2019's number one e-commerce site on Internet Retailer's US top 1000 list of online brands and retailers. Companies on this list are compared and ranked using web traffic data statistics. Amazon continues to be a popular shopping destination for Black Friday due to its deep and broad product selection, intuitive user experience and curated gift recommendations.
Walmart's Black Friday promotions last year were also a big success, as the company's website welcomed 132 million visitors during its annual holiday sales event.
About Deal Tomato:
Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article