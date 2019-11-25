Compare the Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 Deals: Surface Book, Pro & Go Laptop & Tablet Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles
Consumer Articles compare the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals of 2019 and identify savings on Microsoft Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Go & Book laptops & tablets
Nov 25, 2019, 07:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Microsoft Surface Book, Go and Pro X, 7 and 6 deals by clicking the links below.
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
- Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store (deal starts 11/22)
- Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale (deal starts 11/22)
- Save up to $300 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to $120 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to 65% on the newest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X
- Save up to $857 on Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Save up to $200 on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $500 Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs
Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the latest products from Microsoft. It utilizes the 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. The Surface Pro X uses Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, both the Surface Go and the Surface Book 2 have 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Surface Laptop 3 is the most flexible in terms of RAM and storage. It is available in 8GB or 16GB RAM and can have 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB removable SSD.
How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Retailers entice shoppers with Black Friday savings typically ranging from 20% to over 50% off on a wide variety of products.
The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Articles
Share this article