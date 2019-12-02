Compare the Best Razer Cyber Monday Deals (2019): All Razer Phone 2, Blade 15 Laptop & More Gaming Hardware Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday Razer gaming laptop and phone deals, featuring savings on Razer Phone 2 and Razer Blade 15. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Articles.

One of the biggest brands in eSports, Razer Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality gaming hardware, software and services worldwide. The Razer Blade 15 is their smallest 15-inch gaming laptop yet. With an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU and 144Hz refresh rate, the Blade 15 allows for productive work and an impressive gaming experience. Those who prefer mobile over PC gaming have the Razer Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor.

What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

