Compare VR Headset Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Go & PlayStation VR Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

The VR headset has yet to become a norm in the gaming sphere. Tethered models like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR have dropped in price while standalone versions like the Oculus Go are growing popular. This has led manufacturers to release wireless adapters. The PSVR 2 is expected to be wireless due to this as well.

What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years, the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte's 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.

