Compass - Brightstar To Start Sales At Thompson Street

"Thompson Street Flats is ideal for discerning buyers who won't compromise on sophistication or extravagance," said Pauline Miller, president of Brightstar. "Spacious and centrally located, you can't beat the convenience of having Alpharetta City Center's shops and restaurants right outside your door."

Thompson Street's exclusive residences comprise 4 stately three-story buildings with just two single-level 2,650 square-foot homes on each floor. Starting in the $800s, all homes feature two guest rooms, very generous owner's suite and expansive open living spaces bathed in natural light flooding in through windows on three sides of the condo. Premium features are included such as hardwood flooring throughout, quartz countertops, Wolf kitchens, gracious front porches, elevator access and ample parking.

For additional details about Thompson Street, please visit https://thompsonstreetflats.com/features/

Kairos Development Corporation is the developer, Designed with Lew Oliver, Inc., Whole Town Solutions Archetype Design, and Urbana Design.

