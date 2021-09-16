Compass 82 Launches Early Response Program "JUMPSTART" For New Jersey Residents Affected By Hurricane Ida

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass 82, the national nonprofit disaster recovery organization headquartered in New Jersey, is responding to Hurricane Ida's devastation in the Garden State with the implementation of a new early response program called JUMPSTART.

Designed to assist survivors in the critical early days following a disaster, JUMPSTART will connect Compass 82's experienced Disaster Recovery Navigators to impacted homeowners, preparing them for their recovery journey.

While the local community resources are taking the necessary time to assess, fundraise, and mobilize, Compass 82 will prepare survivors for their long-term recovery by connecting with them and offering essential knowledge and guidance in the immediate aftermath. This timely support provides survivors with a framework of understanding disaster recovery programs, timelines, and the different entities that may be activated, including FEMA, SBA, Disaster Case Management and Long-Term Recovery Groups. JUMPSTART's early response efforts ensure a smooth transition from response to recovery.

"JUMPSTART is the culmination of decades of disaster recovery experience and our lessons learned from devastating storms like Sandy, Michael, Irma, and Harvey," said Susan Marticek, Compass 82 Founder and Executive Director. "We truly believe that this early intervention will help bridge the gap between response and recovery, help survivors avoid costly mistakes and ultimately get them back home faster."

Beginning today, September 16, 2021, Compass 82 will launch JUMPSTART by opening a statewide IDA help line and providing immediate hands-on guidance and support to the many impacted residents throughout New Jersey.

IDA Help Line 609-629-2900

About Compass 82

With a combined 65+ years of experience in on the ground emergency management, insurance advocacy, hands-on education and training, and support network programming, Compass 82 aims to be a pioneer in national disaster recovery, delivering accelerated, comprehensive and proven solutions, tools and resources that systematically bridge homeowners, insurance companies, nonprofits, and government agencies to fast-track sustainable recovery.





For more information and announcements from Compass 82 and to follow their latest disaster recovery efforts, visit their website [http://compass82.org], Facebook Page [https://www.facebook.com/Compass82/], and Instagram Profile [https://www.instagram.com/compass82/].

