Compass Continues Pacific Northwest Expansion With New Caliber Group Partnership

SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Group, the Pacific Northwest's only full-service, investment-minded real estate company with 60 brokers, has joined Compass. The partnership brings the extensive market investment expertise of Caliber to the fastest-growing brokerage in King County.

Compass

Caliber Group (previously Caliber Real Estate) began in 2013 as a partnership among friends flipping homes and building a rental portfolio together, and has grown into a full-service real estate brokerage that looks at real estate through an investment lens. They are led by Zack Lazo, Ian Morell, David Albers, and Jillian Morell, all dedicated and impactful leaders in the industry.

"Our collaborative culture is everything to us, and we're a young company that is passionate about real estate and our agents," said Zack Lazo, Caliber Founding Partner and Designated Broker. "By joining an innovator in the industry like Compass, we are excited to be at the forefront of changing the real estate landscape."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Caliber Group to Compass," said Jason Carroll, Interim Regional President of Compass Washington. "Caliber's commitment to fully service investor clients and investment-minded real estate agents make them incredible partners as we continue to help everyone find their place in the Pacific Northwest."

As one of the most successful independent brokerages in the region, Caliber had a team sales volume of more than $312.4M in 2019. Caliber was named as one of the Puget Sound Business Journal's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Washington for 4 consecutive years, and was also recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of their Inc. 5000 list of businesses in the U.S.

Compass is one of the only local brokerages to increase its recruiting rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming more than 65 new agents. It is also the only major local brokerage to not decrease market share in dollars of transactions in Q1 2020 (NWMLS).

"Caliber has always looked at real estate as an opportunity to build wealth by thinking outside of the box," said Caliber CEO Ian Morell. "By joining Compass, we are excited to leverage the world-class technology to amplify the value we bring to our agents and clients."

