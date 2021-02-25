Compass Datacenters Launches "Breaking Glass" Video Podcast Series Featuring Nancy Novak

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters is launching a new video podcast series focused on women in the high tech industry. Hosted by Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak, each episode will feature a prominent woman in the technology industry discussing her personal experiences in the workforce. The series is sponsored by Infrastructure Masons.

The series debuts on March 2 with a conversation between Novak and Sandra Benson, Amazon Web Services' Worldwide Head of Engineering, Construction and Real Estate, regarding the important concern of maintaining work-life balance. Subsequent episodes will be posted every other month. The second guest is slated to be Gina Loften, Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer, whose episode will focus on issues such as overcoming being 'the only' in a room, as well as mentorship and leadership.

"One of the best things about my role at Compass and my iMasons involvement is the opportunity it gives me to talk to so many talented young women who are interested in careers in STEM," said Novak. "We've developed 'Breaking Glass' to provide the insight and guidance female professionals need to succeed in their STEM-related careers."

"Nancy is the perfect person to be hosting this series, given how much work she has done over the past 30 years to advocate for women in STEM and to mentor young women," said Benson. "This is an issue I am passionate about, and Nancy and I have had so many conversations about these topics over the years. This will be an engaging, fun discussion, and it's an honor to be Nancy's first guest."

"iMasons is proud to be sponsoring 'Breaking Glass' and helping to spotlight these important issues," said Jeff Omelchuck, iMasons' Executive Director. "Nancy has been a tireless advocate for increasing opportunities for women in our industry, and she was the recipient of iMasons' 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Champion award. There's no better person to be leading these discussions at a time when the technology industry demands a more diverse workforce."

To watch to the first episode of "Breaking Glass," visit https://www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/breaking-glass/the-elusive-work-life-balance/.

