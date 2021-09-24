Compass Datacenters' Nancy Novak Honored As One Of Women Builder's Council Outstanding Women

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak has been named one of Women Builder's Council's 2021 Outstanding Women. The Outstanding Women Award recognizes women who have demonstrated their leadership and skill within their organization and are setting the bar for service performance and excellence. WBC designed this competition to honor the industry's leading champions who are inspiring change in diversity, inclusion and equality. WBC announced the winners of this and other awards at its 16th Annual Champion Awards Red Tie Reception, which recognized 125 Outstanding and Next Generation Women Builders through engaging virtual conversations, focused on the future of the industry and the leaders that will take them there.

Women Builder's Council is the leading association representing women in the construction industry on several important fronts: legislative advocacy, new business development and professional development, with a special focus on leadership. WBC provides a dynamic forum that advances industry knowledge, addresses the barriers that prevent women from growing and facilitates solutions for policy makers and industry leaders. WBC was established in 2004 by several women business owners who recognized the challenges of doing business in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The organization is the leading voice for women in the construction industry in New York State.

"It's an absolute privilege to be chosen from a group of such deserving nominees," said Nancy Novak. "Women Builder's Council has been such an incredible advocate for females in the industry since its inception in 2004, and I'm honored to link arms with them in their efforts to push back barriers and forge new pathways for women. Together, we will make the construction industry a more inclusive and diverse space."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

