Compass Datacenters' Nancy Novak Wins Global Women In Telco & Tech Award

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer, has been recognized for her leadership, winning Capacity Media's 2020 Global Women in Telco and Tech "Best Woman in Data Centre Award." The category received dozens of nominations from leading data center companies around the world. The category shined a spotlight on the issues of diversity and inclusivity in the telecommunications and technology industries.

"It's an honor to be selected from such a strong group of women leaders in our industry," said Novak. "Women are making a big difference in data centers and technology. This award highlights the importance of supporting women already in your organization and striving to attract more young women and girls into STEM to grow the future talent pool."

"Nancy's recognition is well deserved. It highlights her Compass leadership role, her longstanding role as an industry leader and her lifelong advocacy for diversity and inclusivity in the STEM fields," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. "I'm proud to have her as a colleague and very happy her efforts are being recognized by the industry."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

