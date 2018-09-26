Compass Enters Fort Worth Market Armed With Powerhouse Broker John Zimmerman

Zimmerman has been Fort Worth's top-producing real estate agent for the past half-decade, closing more than $125 million annually. He also ranks as the #2 highest producing agent in Texas, and among the top 75 in the U.S. for sales volume, according to REAL Trends.

Previously affiliated with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, Zimmerman was the company's top-producing agent, and served as a driving factor behind its rapid expansion in Fort Worth since 2015. Soon after its market entry, Zimmerman led Briggs to dominate the Fort Worth market with 16 percent of luxury sales, a top three (3) ranking, and 150 agents working out of four offices.

"We are excited to be entering Fort Worth with a great partner like John Zimmerman. This is an important market in our growth story," said Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO of Compass. "We are thrilled to enter the market with a talented and respected agent who is a leader in the community."

"I am driven to perform at the highest level for my clients and can easily see the future is with Compass. They are light years ahead with data and technology that takes the agent and consumer experience to another level," said John Zimmerman, founding partner of Compass' Fort Worth office. "This is a game changer and an opportunity that I could not pass up –– to deliver an incomparable experience to my current and future clients."

ABOUT COMPASS

Compass is a real estate technology company with a powerful end-to-end platform that supports the entire buying and selling workflow. We deliver an incomparable experience to both real estate professionals and their clients all in service of the Compass mission: to help everyone find their place in the world. Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass operates in 30 regions with over 90 offices across the United States including: Atlanta, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Philadelphia, Aspen, The Hamptons, Miami, Philadelphia, Westchester, Greenwich, Naples, Santa Barbara and Marin. Learn more and find your place at www.compass.com and compass.com/careers.

Media Contact:

Claire Bloxom Armstrong

cba@pavlovagency.com

(817) 546-8322

SOURCE Compass

Related Links

http://www.compass.com

