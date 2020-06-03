Compass Financial Technologies Partners With CoinShares on the First Gold and Cryptoassets Index

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, a Swiss and French based index provider, is proud to announced its collaboration with CoinShares to the creation of the CoinShares Gold and Cryptoassets Index (CGCI), the first EU Benchmark Regulations (EU BMR) compliant index for the digital asset industry that combines cryptoassets and gold.

With its main office in Switzerland, the leading country in cryptoassets, Compass aims to become a major player in the digital asset indices industry. As an expert in commodity index design and administration, Compass will help to increase credibility and technicity in the crypto asset class.

Michael Petch, Chair of the CGCI Index Committee, commented: "The construction of the CGCI brought together leading partners in the digital asset industry, academia and index creation to launch a truly sophisticated and significant index for the industry. Compass is an important partner who bridges the gap between EU Benchmark Regulations and the digital asset space and ensures our index follows the highest standards."

The index methodology was created from the research and experimentation conducted with Imperial College of London, CoinShares and Compass to ensure a robust and benchmark compliant index.

Edouard Mouton, partner and Head of Research at Compass, commented: "We are proud to have accompanied CoinShares in the development of this high-class crypto investment benchmark. Regulation and expert technicity will necessarily enhance the reliability and the robustness of cryptoassets as an asset class."

Professor William Knottenbelt, Director of the Imperial College Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering added: "We have greatly valued the support of Compass in bringing this index to life as a regulated benchmark. Their technical expertise and wide-ranging experience of the asset management industry was critical to not only assuring a high level of technical precision and reproducibility but also in delivering a properly regulated and compliant index product that is computed and published on schedule."

For additional information on the methodology and governance of the CGCI, visit compassft.com/cgci.

The index is available on the Bloomberg Terminal at {COINCGCI Index DES } and Refinitiv (ticker: COINCGCI).

About Compass:

Compass is a French and Swiss based company focused on the design, calculation, publication and administration of market benchmarks, financial indices and tailor-made quantitative investment strategies. Compass Financial Technologies (France) is registered as Benchmarks Administrator by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under the EU Benchmarks Regulations (EU BMR).

