Compass Self Storage Hits Milestone of 90 Self Storage Centers With Acquisition in Pittsburgh, Pa

Compass Self Storage has plans for physical upgrades to the property to enhance the customer experience when moving and storing. This includes enhanced security by offering smart locks, high definition video, upgraded lighting, gates and individual access control. Other planned physical improvements include the addition of climate control and truck rental options to meet the varying needs of customers.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint in Pittsburgh with the acquisition of this self storage center. We will make physical upgrades and offer a one stop, simple solution for our customers' moving, packing and storage needs," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The above-mentioned acquisition was made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Contact: Todd Amsdell

President

tca@amsdellcompanies.com

216.458.0670

SOURCE Compass Self Storage

