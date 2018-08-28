Compass Self Storage Offers One Month Of Free Self Storage At NC And Northern FL Locations In Advance Of Hurricane Florence

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses that stand to be affected by damage from Hurricane Florence with one month of free self storage.

The Compass Self Storage locations nearest to the current projected path of the Hurricane (expected to make landfall on Thursday) are:

1401 Wendell Blvd. in Wendell, NC – (919) 364-0740

– (919) 364-0740 1301 Parkway Drive in Goldsboro, NC – (919) 766-2550

– (919) 766-2550 206 N. Berkeley Blvd. in Goldsboro, NC – (919) 766-2739

– (919) 766-2739 6605 Burlington Road in Whitsett, NC – (336) 446-9926

– (336) 446-9926 2641 Bailey Road in Fernandina Beach FL – (904) 206-7922

– (904) 206-7922 2825 Saint Johns Bluff Road South in Jacksonville, FL – (904) 515-4855

– (904) 515-4855 1120 Preservation Trail in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – (904) 342-1196

"Unfortunately, we are expecting the communities surrounding these locations to be affected by the high winds and rain from this serious storm and we want to offer support with the use of a month of a self storage unit, rent free. As folks prepare to evacuate, or as they return to the area post-storm, Compass Self Storage will be ready to help assist however possible," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

