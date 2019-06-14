Compassion International Announces New General Counsel

Hawkins comes to Compassion with a breadth of expertise in law, strategy, execution, public relations, and marketing gained through legal and executive leadership in billion-dollar companies ranging from World Vision to Time Warner. He founded the Hawkins Counsel Group in 2009, which has grown to house an association of attorneys who provide legal counsel to both individuals and for-profit and non-profit organizations. His practice areas include corporate governance, business formation, contracts, real estate transactions, land use, landlord/tenant, copyrights, trademarks, licensing, wills, and trusts.

Hawkins earned his juris doctorate from Widener University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

He gained a profound knowledge of and passion for Compassion's global ministry through 18 years of service on the International Board of Directors, five of which he performed as board chair.

"During my past six years of service with Robert on our board, I've repeatedly witnessed his unique ability to synthesize multifaceted issues to get right to the heart of a matter," said Compassion president and CEO, Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado. "In many ways, Robert has already been playing the role of a wise and grounded counselor to me, which is also key for the general counsel role."

Hawkins will join Compassion full-time beginning June 17.

"When I first joined Compassion's board 18 years ago, I felt a strong calling from the Lord to serve children living in poverty," said Hawkins. "I'm honored to continue in that calling, and I'm excited to join the Compassion team in this new capacity."

