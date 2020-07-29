Compassion International's Radio Team Announces Partnership with Vidare Creative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassion International's radio marketing team announced a partnership with Vidare Creative, a Nashville-based agency focused on marketing and fundraising services.

Partners Paul Goldsmith, Bill Scott, and Dave Kirby bring more than 100 years of collective radio, media, and marketing experience to work for their clients, and they'll be working alongside Compassion to secure deeper industry relationships, maximize its radio fundraising efforts, and ultimately recruit more sponsors for children in poverty.

According to Dave Kirby, radio veteran and Vidare's chief creative officer, "Our passion is to partner with organizations that are making a difference in the world and advance their mission. When the chance came along to work with Compassion International, we jumped at the opportunity to help release children from poverty in Jesus' name. We're all longtime Compassion sponsors ourselves, and we can't wait to share that blessing with many others."

"Vidare" is a Swedish word that means "to advance or move forward," and Vidare Creative's goal is to move clients forward toward fulfilling their mission and their passion.

The partnership is already creating this kind of momentum at Compassion.

Matt Hahn, director of radio marketing in the US, said, "We recently held two radio events with Vidare Creative, and 457 kids in Ghana and 651 in Ethiopia were sponsored. We are thrilled to partner with Vidare to see more children sponsored through various Christian media outlets."

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 8,000 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its Child Sponsorship Program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

About Vidare Creative

Tapping into over 100 years of experience in fundraising, media and marketing, the Vidare Creative team is committed to helping ministries find new and exciting ways to create change in the world. Vidare provides full service fundraising agency support, including strategic planning, marketing support to connect our clients both on-air, online, and on-site.

