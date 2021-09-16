Compasso UOL expands its portfolio by acquiring Content Thread

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compasso UOL announces the acquisition of Content Thread, a US based digital agency and consulting firm specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. With the acquisition, the Brazilian company adds a deep expertise of state-of-the-art platforms in content management and user experience management to its portfolio, and advances its operations in the North American market.

"Content Thread is recognized for its high-level digital service expertise. The company offers complete design solutions with a deep understanding of the Adobe products, including Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target and Adobe Analytics. The acquisition is an important movement for Compasso UOL which reinforces our mission helping big global companies grow their business focusing on their client experiences", said Alexis Rockenbach, Compasso UOL's CEO.

Founded in 2013, Content Thread is located in Atlanta, Georgia and specializes in Content Management Systems with deep expertise in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). The Content Thread team is composed of developers, designers, and digital experts who are working for global brands, high potential start-ups and companies seeking growth.

"We find many common values in this partnership, especially with our focus on our employees and priority of exceptional client experiences. We are very excited to be a part of Compasso UOL. We are sure that this partnership will strengthen the growth and expansion of Content Thread", said Chris McIlvoy, CEO, Content Thread.

About Compasso UOL:

Compasso UOL is a company who nurtures great talent and uses cutting-edge technologies to build digital transformation solutions, to help their customers to thrive. The company has recently acquired Invillia, Everymind and now announces Content Thread. For more information: https://compassouol.com

