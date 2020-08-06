Compeat and Buyer's Edge Platform Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Restaurants Save Costs

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, the most comprehensive restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, has partnered with Buyer's Edge Platform, the nation's largest Group Purchasing Organization for restaurants, to offer customers the benefits of being a part of a group purchasing organization with $12 billion in purchasing power.

"We are excited to partner with Buyer's Edge Platform (BEP) to provide additional cost saving options for our customers which is needed now more than ever," states Brendan Reidy, Chief Executive Officer of Compeat. "Every penny matters for our customers, and using Compeat with BEP's group purchase capabilities gives them instant savings across over 350 supplier contracts and rebates on over 165,000 line items."

BEP offers an entire suite of services that help restaurants to implement new strategies that optimize purchases, streamline contracts and reduce spend on ancillary services. BEP's cutting edge technology makes it easy for operators to clean and normalize purchasing data, process rebates, and audit contracts.

"Restaurant operators do not have time to identify the best cost-savings options on the hundreds of line items they buy every day. We take the burden off them by providing a myriad of savings opportunities," stated John Davie, Chief Executive Officer of Buyers Edge Platform. "With Compeat's focus on improving restaurant's profitability with their best in class accounting and back office software, it is a natural partnership."

BEP offers services for operators of all sizes through two group purchasing organizations for restaurants, Dining Alliance for restaurants with under 10 locations and Consolidated Concepts for restaurants with greater than 10 locations. There is no cost for operators to join BEP's group purchasing organizations.

About Compeat

With over 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes business intelligence, operations reporting, accounting, inventory, logbook, labor, schedule, employee and management mobile apps and third-party integrations with over 80 point of sale and solution partners. Compeat serves over 1600 restaurant customers with over 16,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About Buyers Edge Platform

The Buyers Edge Platform is a network of GPO, Supply Chain and Technology companies that serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice supply chain. They leverage purchasing volume, data, contracts, expertise and technology to deliver value to stakeholders throughout the foodservice industry, including: Operators, Manufacturers, GPOs, Distributors, Service Providers, and Data Management Companies.

Contact: Amy Dardinger, 574.286.5629, [email protected]

