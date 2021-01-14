Compeat Ranked in Best Place to Work, Best Small Company, and Best Benefits in Austin in Built In Austin's Prestigious List

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat announced today that it was included in Built In Austin's list of Best Places to Work Overall, Best 50 Small Companies and Companies With the Best Perks and Benefits. The Built In Best Places to Work lists recognize top employers across the country, featuring companies who go above and beyond for their people, measuring benefits, support and culture programs. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"Our culture of caring for our employees and our customers creates an environment where our team members can be innovative, creative and challenged to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," states Brendan Reidy, CEO of Compeat. "From the day I started as CEO of Compeat, I quickly realized the culture was truly something magical."

"We are honored to be included in this list of admirable companies," states Carol Dunnigan, SVP of People and Culture at Compeat. "This year has been a tough year for our company due to COVID's impact on our business. We stayed steadfast in our commitment to remaining close to our employees through all of the changes. We listened to their needs and took actions."

Austin is continually included in the lists of top places for tech professionals to work. With a thriving tech scene, companies are flocking to the capital of the Lone Star State. Compeat is proving to be a great fit for Austin's finest talent by being recognized by Built In Austin in these three categories:

#38 in Best Places to Work in Austin

#5 in Best 50 Small Companies

#18 in Companies with the Best Benefits in Austin

Compeat is currently hiring! If you are interested in joining our team check out our job openings here.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Contact:

Kristi Turner

CMO of Compeat

[email protected]

SOURCE Compeat