Compeat Relocates Headquarters to 'The Domain' to Support Rapid Customer and Employee Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, the only fully integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, is proud to announce that they have moved to The Domain, located in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin, Texas. Situated in a beautiful park-like setting, The Domain features 100 upscale and mainstream retail stores and restaurants, almost half of which are exclusive within the market.

"Eighty percent of our employees are restaurant veterans, so we wanted to be located near the pulse of the industry and close to our customers," states Jeff Stone, CEO of Compeat. "This is an exciting time for our company. We were very strategic in our office design to not only allow us room to grow and attract top employee talent but also represent our brand and our passion of serving restaurants."

Compeat has seen an amazing level of growth recently. Over the last three years, the employee base has grown by 500%, with 270% occurring in the Austin office. New customer growth has doubled in the first half of 2018 as restaurants increasingly turn to technology to streamline operations and increase profitability.

Located in a major hub of high-tech companies, The Domain also hosts several of Compeat's customers such as Cyclone Anaya's, Doc B's, Punch Bowl Social, Paul Martin's, Sprinkles Cupcakes, and Hat Creek Burger. "We are now located where cutting-edge technology meets amazing food," adds Stone. "We could not have found a better fit."

The new space contains original murals that honor Compeat's New Orleans beginnings by featuring the great B.B. King for his contributions to the Blues movement as well as Willie Nelson for his influence on the Austin music scene. The iconic Austin "I love you so much" mural has been recreated as "I love you food so much" to tie in Compeat's love of Austin and its 18-year history in the restaurant industry.

"At Compeat, we truly are restaurant peeps and technology geeks," says Kristi Turner, Chief Marketing Officer. "Austin's unique combination of being a leader in technology as well as a mecca for music, art, and food makes it the perfect home for us. When designing the space, we chose to pay homage to the greatness of the city, the restaurant industry, and our amazing customers and employees. We wanted meaningful word art, murals, and canvases as a constant reminder of our heritage, values, and our purpose - to serve those who serve others."

The new address is 11500 Alterra Parkway, Suite 130, Austin, TX 78758, and boasts an ample 20,000 square feet of office space as well as access to state-of-the-art meeting areas and a training facility. Compeat's satellite California office is also moving from Novato to downtown Petaluma with the similar brand and restaurant themed décor. The Petaluma office is in the middle of the downtown Petaluma shopping district.

About Compeat

Compeat and Ctuit have combined to offer the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 34 years of industry experience, we are the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligences solutions designed to improve profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Hire, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Payroll, Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Logbook, Event Management, Intelligence, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third party integrations including over 70 Point of Sale partners. For more information, visit www.compeat.com and www.ctuit.com.

CONTACT:



Amy Dardinger



adardinger@sspr.com

SOURCE Compeat

Related Links

http://www.compeat.com

