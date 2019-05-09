Compete for $5000 in John's Incredible Pizza Company's Second Annual Kids Cook-off!

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids ages 7-12 are encouraged to enter John's Kids Cook-off Championship as a way to inspire junior chefs to get in the kitchen and have fun!

Kids submit a video showing off their cooking skills by preparing their dish and explaining why they love to cook. Selected entrants move on to semi-finals where they present a dish at one of John's 13 locations. Three finalists will move on and compete in the Final Championship at the John's in Las Vegas on July 22.