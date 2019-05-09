Compete for $5000 in John's Incredible Pizza Company's Second Annual Kids Cook-off!

Junior chefs will compete for the title of the 2019 John's Incredible Kids Cook-Off Champion, a chance to create a unique dish with CHOPPED Champion Chef Joe Youkhan and a cash prize of $5,000

John’s Incredible Pizza Company

May 09, 2019, 11:00 ET

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids ages 7-12 are encouraged to enter John's Kids Cook-off Championship as a way to inspire junior chefs to get in the kitchen and have fun!

Kids submit a video showing off their cooking skills by preparing their dish and explaining why they love to cook. Selected entrants move on to semi-finals where they present a dish at one of John's 13 locations. Three finalists will move on and compete in the Final Championship at the John's in Las Vegas on July 22.

2018 Kids Cook-off Champion Omar!
2018 Kids Cook-off Champion Omar!
(PRNewsfoto/John's Incredible Pizza Company)
(PRNewsfoto/John’s Incredible Pizza Company)
2018 Kids Cook-off Champion Omar!
(PRNewsfoto/John’s Incredible Pizza Company)

For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/kidscook.

2019 CONTEST TIMELINE 

  • Wed, May 8: Video submission period begins.
  • Fri, May 31 at 11:59pm: Video submission period ends.
  • Mon, June 10: Semi-Final Entrants selected and notified.
  • Mon, June 10: Honorary Mention Most Voted Video Winner announced.
  • Mon, June 24: Semi-Final Cook-Off at John's store locations.
  • Wed, June 26 at 11:59pm: Semi-Final video submission deadline.
  • Mon, July 1: Finalist Entrants selected and notified.
  • Mon, July 22: Final Cook-Off in Las Vegas. Grand Prize Winner selected.

ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY
Founded in 1997 by John Parlet, John's Incredible Pizza Company has 13 locations where guests enjoy a variety of food and fun with over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.

ABOUT CHEF JOE YOUKHAN
Chef Joe Youkhan is a seasoned culinary artist and crowned champion of Chopped, the popular cooking competition show on the Food Network. Chef Joe brings a unique personal touch to delicious global cuisine. Learn more at www.joeyoukhan.com.

SOURCE John’s Incredible Pizza Company

Compete for $5000 in John's Incredible Pizza Company's Second Annual Kids Cook-off!

John’s Incredible Pizza Company

May 09, 2019, 11:00 ET