Compete for $5000 in John's Incredible Pizza Company's Second Annual Kids Cook-off!
Junior chefs will compete for the title of the 2019 John's Incredible Kids Cook-Off Champion, a chance to create a unique dish with CHOPPED Champion Chef Joe Youkhan and a cash prize of $5,000
May 09, 2019, 11:00 ET
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids ages 7-12 are encouraged to enter John's Kids Cook-off Championship as a way to inspire junior chefs to get in the kitchen and have fun!
Kids submit a video showing off their cooking skills by preparing their dish and explaining why they love to cook. Selected entrants move on to semi-finals where they present a dish at one of John's 13 locations. Three finalists will move on and compete in the Final Championship at the John's in Las Vegas on July 22.
For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/kidscook.
2019 CONTEST TIMELINE
- Wed, May 8: Video submission period begins.
- Fri, May 31 at 11:59pm: Video submission period ends.
- Mon, June 10: Semi-Final Entrants selected and notified.
- Mon, June 10: Honorary Mention Most Voted Video Winner announced.
- Mon, June 24: Semi-Final Cook-Off at John's store locations.
- Wed, June 26 at 11:59pm: Semi-Final video submission deadline.
- Mon, July 1: Finalist Entrants selected and notified.
- Mon, July 22: Final Cook-Off in Las Vegas. Grand Prize Winner selected.
ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY
Founded in 1997 by John Parlet, John's Incredible Pizza Company has 13 locations where guests enjoy a variety of food and fun with over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com/about.
ABOUT CHEF JOE YOUKHAN
Chef Joe Youkhan is a seasoned culinary artist and crowned champion of Chopped, the popular cooking competition show on the Food Network. Chef Joe brings a unique personal touch to delicious global cuisine. Learn more at www.joeyoukhan.com.
