Competition is Fierce for Home Buyers, But Acting Quickly Could Save Them Hundreds on Their Monthly Payments

That growth stems from a unique combination of market conditions, including extremely low interest rates, a wave of millennials who are aging into peak home buying years, and people re-evaluating their housing needs in light of COVID-19 and newfound freedom to work remotely. The increased adoption of tech tools that speeds up searching and purchasing also contributes to the incredibly competitive market .

All of that might seem overwhelming for a buyer trying to compete for a new home, but this analysis shows why -- for someone ready to buy now -- it makes more sense to prepare smartly and dive in soon rather than wait and hope the market slows. The keys are the combination of home value growth and expected rising mortgage rates .

Today's average mortgage rate1 is 2.68% for a 30-year fixed loan. Assuming that rate and a 20% down payment, the typical home in the U.S. would cost a buyer about $861 a month, plus taxes and insurance. But if home values rise 8% and interest rates climb to 3%, the monthly cost of that same house would be $969 a month. At 12% home value growth, the monthly payment jumps to $1,005. And if mortgage rates reach 3.5%, the costs grow even more. In more expensive markets, the difference is hundreds of dollars each month.

"The best time to buy a home should always be when it's the right time for your family. However, home shoppers would be wise to gather as much information as possible and use it to make smart decisions that maximize their buying power," said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. "For someone ready to buy, jumping in sooner rather than later could mean a savings of hundreds of dollars a month. Or, more likely, it could mean having to make fewer tradeoffs to stay within budget."

Zillow has tools like mortgage and refinance calculators that help buyers and homeowners estimate their monthly mortgage payments and understand how much home value growth and rates can impact buying power even in the short term. Those and a variety of other resources allow buyers and current homeowners to easily shop and compare the best mortgage options available to meet their unique needs.

The Cost to Refinancing Now Versus Later

For the same reasons, homeowners should consider refinancing soon, as well. A homeowner refinancing a typical U.S. home would pay $861 a month after refinancing at today's average rate. If rates climb to 3%, it will cost an extra $36 a month. If rates jump to 3.5% or 3.75%, monthly payments would increase to $956 and $986 respectively. And in more expensive coastal markets, the savings easily reaches hundreds of dollars a month.

"Rates are near historic lows, and we expect rates to hover near current levels through the first quarter of 2021. Although we expect rates to slightly increase as the economy recovers from Covid-19, it remains to be seen when that recovery truly gains traction. While these rate fluctuations may seem like small changes, when homeowners do the math it is clear how lower rates can significantly reduce monthly payments for the life of the mortgage," said Zillow senior economist Chris Glynn. "Like with any consumer decision, it is important to be informed, research the market and shop around to find the best deal possible. Qualified mortgage professionals can help individual consumers identify the loan rate, repayment term, and structure that meet their needs."

Monthly Mortgage Payment Scenarios Metro Area* Current

Rate (2.68%) &

home value 3% Interest

Rate & 8%

home value a

ppreciation 3% Interest

Rate & 12%

home value

appreciation 3.5% Interest

Rate & 8%

home value appreciation 3.5% Interest

Rate & 12%

home value

appreciation United States $861 $969 $1,005 $1,032 $1,071 New York, NY $1,660 $1,868 $1,938 $1,990 $2,064 Los Angeles,

CA $2,395 $2,695 $2,795 $2,871 $2,977 Chicago, IL $836 $941 $976 $1,002 $1,040 Dallas-Fort

Worth, TX $876 $986 $1,023 $1,050 $1,089 Philadelphia,

PA $890 $1,002 $1,039 $1,068 $1,107 Houston, TX $740 $833 $864 $888 $921 Washington,

DC $1,527 $1,719 $1,783 $1,831 $1,899 Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL $1,034 $1,164 $1,207 $1,240 $1,286 Atlanta, GA $847 $953 $988 $1,015 $1,053 Boston, MA $1,735 $1,952 $2,025 $2,080 $2,157 San Francisco,

CA $3,779 $4,253 $4,411 $4,530 $4,698 Detroit, MI $638 $718 $744 $765 $793 Riverside, CA $1,385 $1,559 $1,616 $1,660 $1,721 Phoenix, AZ $1,063 $1,196 $1,240 $1,274 $1,321 Seattle, WA $1,897 $2,135 $2,214 $2,274 $2,358 Minneapolis-

St. Paul, MN $1,023 $1,152 $1,194 $1,227 $1,272 San Diego, CA $2,196 $2,472 $2,564 $2,633 $2,731 St. Louis, MO $632 $712 $738 $758 $786 Tampa, FL $821 $924 $958 $984 $1,020 Baltimore,

MD $1,025 $1,154 $1,197 $1,229 $1,275 Denver, CO $1,558 $1,754 $1,819 $1,868 $1,937 Pittsburgh, PA $569 $641 $664 $682 $708 Portland, OR $1,466 $1,651 $1,712 $1,758 $1,823 Charlotte, NC $845 $951 $986 $1,013 $1,050 Sacramento,

CA $1,537 $1,730 $1,795 $1,843 $1,911 San Antonio,

TX $712 $801 $831 $853 $885 Orlando, FL $884 $995 $1,032 $1,060 $1,099 Cincinnati, OH $667 $750 $778 $799 $829 Cleveland, OH $562 $633 $656 $674 $699 Kansas City,

MO $728 $819 $849 $872 $905 Las Vegas, NV $1,015 $1,142 $1,184 $1,216 $1,261 Columbus, OH $748 $842 $873 $896 $930 Indianapolis,

IN $655 $737 $764 $785 $814 San Jose, CA $4,167 $4,691 $4,864 $4,996 $5,181 Austin, TX $1,225 $1,379 $1,430 $1,468 $1,523 Virginia

Beach, VA $846 $953 $988 $1,015 $1,052 Nashville, TN $973 $1,095 $1,135 $1,166 $1,209 Providence, RI $1,144 $1,288 $1,335 $1,372 $1,422 Milwaukee,

WI $703 $791 $820 $843 $874 Jacksonville,

FL $805 $906 $940 $965 $1,001 Memphis, TN $555 $625 $648 $665 $690 Oklahoma

City, OK $547 $615 $638 $655 $679 Louisville, KY $635 $715 $742 $762 $790 Hartford, CT $837 $942 $977 $1,003 $1,040 Richmond, VA $861 $970 $1,005 $1,033 $1,071 New Orleans,

LA $718 $808 $838 $860 $892 Buffalo, NY $624 $702 $728 $748 $775 Raleigh, NC $983 $1,106 $1,147 $1,178 $1,222 Birmingham,

AL $604 $679 $705 $724 $750 Salt Lake City,

UT $1,386 $1,560 $1,618 $1,662 $1,723 *Table ordered by market size

1 As of December 2020

