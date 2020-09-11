Competitive Analysis of Tuhu 2019-2020: A Leading Service Aggregator in the Chinese Automotive Aftermarket
Sep 11, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Intensity of Tuhu in the Automotive Aftermarket in China, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, the registered users of Tuhu accounted for 21.7% of the private passenger vehicles in operation, equivalent to 45 million people. With direct operation and cooperation structures, more than 14,000 Tuhu's workshops are operating in 405 cities in China.
Tuhu is a leading service aggregator in the Chinese automotive aftermarket. It has developed a vertical value chain, by interconnecting domestic and international automotive parts manufacturers, distributors, small and medium aftermarket workshops, and consumers - moving from online sales involvement to offline service presence.
Tuhu is highly concentrated on the tire business. It provides a variety of brand choices, through direct supply or authorized cooperation. Brands include Bridgestone, Chaoyang, Continental, Dunlop, Giti, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Linglong, Maxxis, Michelin, and Yokohama, among others. It also provides 1-year tire insurance (without additional charges) and unlimited free nitrogen filling services.
The main sources of revenue include: commissions from automotive parts procurement (ranging from 5-40%) and franchise fee from cooperative workshops. Automotive parts procurement includes supplying automotive parts directly to the workshops and end-users. Franchise set-up cost includes comprehensive technical and software supports.
Tuhu aims to further focus on authentic assurance and greater transparency, such as a full chain traceability system for automotive parts. Consumers can check the status of their shipment in the entire process - from factory production to terminal consumption. Tuhu will further penetrate offline retailing, with a special flagship store of leading automotive parts brands.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Tuhu: Company Overview
- Tuhu: Services Snapshot
The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Aftermarket
- How Service Aggregation Disrupts the Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Growth Environment: Rise of Service Aggregation
- Growth Environment: Digital Transformation
Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Research Background
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Tuhu
- Tuhu: Potential in the Automotive Aftermarket
- Benefits for Tuhu's Workshops
- Benefits for Tuhu's Buyers
- Tuhu's eRetailing: Purchase Process
- Tuhu's Core Offerings to the Market
- Impact of Tuhu on the Automotive Aftermarket
- Tuhu: Main Revenue Sources
- Tuhu: Company Profile
- Tuhu: Opportunity Analysis
- Tuhu: Top Trends
- Case Study: Traditional Vs Tuhu Set-up in Parts Retail and Maintenance
Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1: Continued Sales Development for Automotive Aftermarket in China, 2020
Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm69ag
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets