Competitive Health Partners with Telespine, Expanding Virtual Health Services

Over $200 billion per year are incurred in medical costs from back pain in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. "The real-cost of back pain is staggering, with over 33 million Americans suffering daily. At Competitive Health, we look to find cost savings solutions that carry results. Telespine offers Americans a chance at achieving a pain-free life through a regimented, easy-to-follow virtual care plan from their mobile devices," said Kimberly Darling – CEO & Founder, CHI.

Telespine's unique customized exercise-based treatment plan is coupled with personalized coach consultations, providing members with support throughout their recovery. Digital video exercise programs are based on clinical studies of the best treatment and management of back pain and are available to members at the click of a button. The support and personalized components of this virtual health solution are ground breaking.

"Neck and back pain drive both significant medical spend for employers and personal cost to people who suffer with it," said Dr. Mark Barnes, Telespine CEO. "Addressing the cause of the problem is always the right approach. 97% of neck and back pain are a mechanical-behavioral problem. That is why Telespine has married two unique, evidence-based systems of care to create one powerful approach to achieve superior clinical outcomes. We've proven these problems can be treated effectively through telehealth. But orthopedic treatment isn't enough – our focus on incorporating behavior change is what drives long lasting results for our users and in turn, savings for our customers."

Competitive Health's solutions maximize ROI for employers, associations, brokers, and health plans, while increasing utilization, satisfaction, and savings for employees and members. Custom member engagement tools and an integrated platform for all solutions deliver unparalleled results. Recently, CHI has announced a string of high performing partnerships with MyBenefitsLab, MDsave, Global Fit, and others, expanding its offerings to over 4 million registered members.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health is the preeminent supplier of healthcare network access. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

For more information, visit www.CompetitiveHealth.com, call 1-888-642-6490 or email info@competitivehealth.com.

About Telespine

Founded by Dr. Mark Barnes, Boulder-based Telespine (www.telespine.com) is a digital health company that alleviates neck and back pain through affordable, evidence-based solutions focused on therapeutic technologies and personalized health coaching. A Techstars portfolio company, Telespine delivers its solutions through employers, insurers, third-party administrators, health care providers and other benefit or wellness program sponsors.

