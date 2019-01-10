Complementary Tax Filing and Improved Financial Health: An Alluring Offer Via KeyBank in Relationship with TaxAct

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa and CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) has taken its relationship with TaxAct to the next level, offering its clients access to TaxAct's tax-filing software at no cost to them.

The offer, which is available currently and until Oct. 15, 2019, means all KeyBank clients – no matter the complexity of their tax situation - can file their federal and state tax return online with TaxAct compliments of KeyBank. But that's not where the savings opportunities end. This year, TaxAct's complementary and personalized BluPrint financial assessment, which turns insights from a tax return into actionable recommendations to improve customers' financial situations, will include opportunities from KeyBank.

All TaxAct and KeyBank customers can request to receive a BluPrint report during the tax filing process. With significant improvements from last year's version, the newly enhanced BluPrint provides a much more engaging, content-rich and guided experience to help customers capture value. This includes identifying potential future savings opportunities for customers and providing offers from KeyBank and other partners to reduce credit card debt, increase retirement funds, and meet other personal finance objectives. The TaxAct BluPrint report is planned to launch for customers in February 2019.

"Our relationship with KeyBank stems from our shared mission to provide both of our customers the necessary tools and resources to improve their overall financial well-being," said Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct. "Through understanding our customers' tax situations, we can work with KeyBank to offer our customers smart money solutions that help them progress toward their larger financial goals."

Through the relationship, and with consent from its customer, KeyBank receives select tax data from TaxAct to offer accurate and relevant financial wellness recommendations in return for covering the cost of the tax preparation and filing.

The KeyBank opportunities now available to eligible TaxAct customers via BluPrint include:

Recommendations for KeyBank savings accounts that are the best fit for a customer's long-term savings goals

that are the best fit for a customer's long-term savings goals Debt consolidation solutions from KeyBank with personal loans or special credit card offers that can help consumers pay down their debt

from KeyBank with personal loans or special credit card offers that can help consumers pay down their debt Access to KeyBank's personal financial wellness tool, which customers can use to better understand their finances, set money goals, and track their progress toward reaching those goals

"KeyBank takes a holistic view of our clients' financial wellness. We offer services and solutions to help our clients to improve their financial situation, such as making the most of potential tax savings," said Patrick Smith, EVP KeyBank Financial Wellness.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner, providing hardworking Americans with affordable digital and downloadable tax management software to successfully navigate the U.S. Tax Code and improve their overall financial well-being. TaxAct's products enable all users, regardless of profession or tax bracket, to quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively file their taxes—and find ways to save money in all areas of their financial lives.

TaxAct also offers a suite of TaxAct Professional enterprise solutions to help independent tax professionals maximize revenue and optimize client service. TaxAct Professionals can efficiently manage and grow practices of any size using scalable software and e-filing options which are customized for their businesses. To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com and www.taxact.com/professional, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates through two primary businesses, HD Vest, the No.1 tax-focused broker-dealer with $46 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2018, and TaxAct, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 4 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora or its businesses, please visit www.blucora.com.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $139.6 at Dec. 31, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

