Complete Care, LLC Announces "Keep it Local" Campaign

OVIEDO, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Care, LLC announces its "Keep it Local" campaign to support local restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted many businesses across the state and country and the restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit. While still allowed to operate for carry-out and delivery, most restaurants are not generating the revenue needed to survive and many are facing permanent closure.

Complete Care, LLC, which operates 25 locations in 9 counties across Central Florida, is partnering with local restaurants in our business area to commit to making purchases from these small businesses that have been struggling to survive.

Dr. Marc Ott, CEO of Complete Care, says about the program, "people may think that because restaurants are still allowed to sell through carry out and delivery, that they are doing ok during this time but that is not always the case. The small restaurant businesses we are partnering with have seen sales declines of up to 75% from their pre-crisis sales. These businesses need the help of the community to survive and we are committed to helping the community by keeping our purchases local where the money helps our neighbors and keeps people employed."

The Keep it Local program initiated by Complete Care, LLC will direct their Business Development Representatives and any other employee making restaurant purchases to support the local restaurants in the program in the areas Complete Care is operating. The commitment is a long-term agreement between Complete Care and the partner restaurants that allows the restaurant to count on sales for a year while allowing Complete Care to manage costs through contracts and long-term planning. "It's a win/win for both" says Complete Care Chief Operations Officer Shelby Reid.

Restaurants in the program will be highlighted on Complete Care, LLC media assets to help increase awareness and brand recognition for our partner restaurants in their local communities.

For more information on Complete Care, LLC visit www.complete-care.com

