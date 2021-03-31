Complete Controller's MyBookKeeper App Transforms the Way Businesses Exchange, Access, and Store Sensitive Files

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller announces its adoption of Box to allow its customers' audit-ready filing cabinets to be accessible outside of the secure cloud platform the Company provides to its small business, household, trust, and CPA users. As March closes out, the Company has completed its document repository migration for all active customers, allowing them more points of access to their critical documents.

When deciding to migrate the business' files, cloud-native security, and compliance capabilities, the Company had no hesitation. This move opens the opportunity to leverage resources for document management, governance, integration, and top-of-the-line secure data exchange methods allowing for greater flexibility, transparency, and security.

Before its implementation, users had to login into a cloud environment to access their financial records. The Box integration provides the accessibility of each customer's financial document storage available from within the Company's MyBookkeeper App, on a local computer, tablet, or smartphone, ensuring a secured environment to upload/submit sensitive documents.

"File exchange and storage are at the heart of financial processes, no matter the industry. This changeover enables further transparency to our customers and allows their CPAs to serve them more efficiently with access to critical documents for audit and tax purposes. Box's functionality also allows clients to collaborate in real-time with people both inside and outside their business or household, no matter the device or software they're using, and they can do it from anywhere in the world," shares Sherri McKeel, Director of Operations for Complete Controller.

Jennifer Brazer, CEO of Complete Controller, adds, "Complete Controller customers tend to lead a busy lifestyle in which secure access to vital financial documents when on the go is of great value, and we are committed to providing that ease and confidence for all clients."

For more information about Complete Controller, visit www.completecontroller.com or call 866-443-8879.

About Complete Controller

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services firm, delivering bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and their CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

