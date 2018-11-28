Complete Flexential IT solution positions asTech for future growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of hybrid IT and wholesale data center solutions, today announced its delivery of a comprehensive IT solution to asTech, a respected leader in remote automotive diagnostics. asTech, based in Plano, Texas, chose to transform its IT operations by migrating its on-premise data center to a Flexential colocation facility while leveraging cloud, DRaaS and FlexAnywhere Data Center Interconnect (DCI) to best support its rapidly growing business.

"We knew we needed a more sophisticated and redundant IT solution to support our business, and, after listening to our current and future-state requirements, Flexential delivered an IT solution that was both comprehensive and scalable," said John Sotello, vice president of IT, asTech. "We feel very fortunate to have an IT partner with such a robust suite of products and services in our own backyard. Flexential's ability to provide what we need today – and tomorrow – coupled with the expertise of its helpful staff, made this an easy choice."

asTech will split its production environment between two Flexential locations: a colocation facility in Plano and a cloud environment in Richardson, Texas. Both environments will be connected via Flexential's DCI, a fully redundant connection built on the company's protected 100 Gbps network backbone for fast recovery and low latency. asTech chose to further protect its mission-critical IT environment through a cost-effective DRaaS solution in Texas and an added cloud presence at Flexential's cloud node in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This comprehensive solution highlights Flexential's ability to provide a unique and highly connected package of services tailored to the needs of the customer.

"Many businesses today face tough IT transformation decisions, including determining whether to maintain their on-premise environment or outsource. At Flexential, we aim to make that decision easier for these businesses while positioning them for future growth," said Patrick Doherty, Chief Revenue Officer at Flexential. "We are excited about the opportunity to provide asTech with a full range of Flexential services, and we look forward to serving their needs both now and into the future."

For more information on Flexential's comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, visit www.flexential.com.

About asTech®

asTech® is a leading provider of automotive diagnostic, vehicle electronic repair and calibration services with patented technology that allows for bi-directional communication between OEM factory scan tools and ASE Certified Technicians, ensuring a safe and proper repair of the complex electronics systems. The asTech® process allows a vehicle to stay in the production lane, reducing cycle time while improving repair quality, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, elevated safety and a lower overall cost of repair.

asTech® offers Three Methods of Delivery - Remote, In-Shop and Mobile. The patented asTech® device allows shop technicians to connect remotely to an OEM tool and ASE Certified Technician over the air to perform vehicle health checks, reprogramming and calibrations. For larger customers, asTech® will place full-time employees on-site to handle vehicle diagnostics, smaller repairs and calibrations. For larger, more complex jobs, asTech® will dispatch highly specialized technicians through its nationwide mobile business. For more information on asTech®, please visit www.astech.com.

About Flexential

Flexential helps organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its 4,200+ customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 domestic and international markets and comprises 41 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Liz Schulte

For Flexential

flexential@matternow.com

971-245-4004

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.flexential.com

