Complete Solar Announces New CFO in Advance of Capital Fundraise

Will Anderson , CEO of Complete Solar commented on what this hiring decision means for Complete Solar. "Albert is unquestionably one of the top talents in the solar industry. This was the right time for Complete Solar to bring on a leader of Albert's caliber as we explore growth opportunities with private investors as well as consider opportunities in the public markets. Albert's excitement to join the team is further validation of our position as an emerging leader in the solar industry."

Albert Luu added: "I am excited to join Complete Solar and help the company continue to grow and further its mission of standardizing and simplifying the process for partners to go solar. Will and team have built a unique platform enabled by technology to differentiate itself from other residential solar companies. I look forward to working with the many financing partners and investors I have worked with over the years as Complete Solar pursues new capital sources to further its growth. Investing in Complete Solar is an investment in the acceleration to clean energy and an investment in our future."

About Complete Solar: Complete Solar is a leading residential solar company with platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience—from origination, fulfillment, construction, finance, and customer care, to ongoing system monitoring and maintenance. Through this platform and technology, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain such as sales, construction, and finance. The platform is designed to enable specialization and improve the value chain by reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

