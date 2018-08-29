Complete Teardown Report of Peraso Technologies' X710 Chipset 60GHz Outdoor Wireless Broadband Solution: Physical Analysis, Process Flow, Cost Analysis & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Peraso X710 Chipset 60GHz Outdoor Wireless Broadband Solution Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Even though millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology has become better defined this year, several questions remain unanswered. How will the technology be implemented? Which manufacturing technology will be used? Will it be used in cellphone handsets? Which companies will prevail in the market?

Today, the only glimpse of what could be done in the near future is the WiGig application, which spans handsets, routers and backhaul products. Qualcomm is already in prime position in radio-frequency (RF) CMOS technology in handset applications. But for backhaul, where the power and performance requirements are higher, there's room for other technologies and competitors. Peraso Technologies is one that is already well positioned, with several design wins for its X710 chipset.

Peraso Technologies' three product series target consumer, industrial and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. The X series chipset for outdoor wireless broadband solutions is composed of two separate components, a baseband integrated circuit (IC) and an RFIC. Integrated into the IgniteNet ML-690-LW device, the solution features also a ceramic substrate-based phase array antenna. Soldered on the same board as 32 antennae, the all-60GHz solution takes up only 5% of the device volume.

This report includes a full investigation of the system, featuring a detailed study of the baseband processor, the RFIC and the antenna board including die analyses, processes and board cross-sections. We focus on the RFIC block diagram and the antenna board routing view and dimensions. The report contains a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the chipset. Finally, it features an exhaustive comparison with the Qualcomm chipset for router and handset applications.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview/Introduction







2. Company Profile and WiGig technology







3. IgniteNet ML-60-LW teardown







4. Market Analysis







5. Physical Analysis

Physical analysis methodology

Board view and dimensions



Board marking and disassembly



Board cross-section

Baseband IC and RF IC package analysis

Package view and dimensions



Package X-ray: connection



Package cross-section: PCB, copper pillar, dimensions



Package process analysis

Die analysis: Baseband processor and RF IC

Die view and dimensions



Die overview and main blocks ID: VCO, LAN, PA, Tx/Rx channels



Die delayering and main blocks ID: SRAM, ROM, digital, analog



Die cross-section: SiGe HBT transistor, CMOS transistor, metal layers



Die process

Antenna board analysis

Board view and dimensions



Board deconstruction: X-ray, via and line dimensions, ground planes



Board cross-section



Board process

Physical analysis comparison

Peraso chipset - baseband vs. RFIC packaging

Peraso vs. Qualcomm chipset - baseband IC, RFIC, antennae

Backhaul vs. router vs. handset - chipset, form factor

6. Manufacturing process flow

Die fabrication unit: Baseband processor, RFIC

Packaging fabrication unit

Exposed die FCBGA package process flow

7. Cost Analysis

Overview of the cost analysis

Supply chain description

Yield hypotheses

Die cost analyses: Baseband processor, RFIC

Front-end cost



Wafers and die costs

Baseband and RFIC package cost analysis

Final test cost

Component coste Grating

8. Estimated price analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/53dnxx/complete_teardown?w=5









