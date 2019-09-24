Complete Technology and Cost Analysis of the Huawei P30 Pro Folded Optic Periscope Camera Module
Sep 24, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunny Optical Folded Optics Periscope Camera Module" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes a complete technology and cost analysis of the Huawei P30 Pro folded optic periscope camera module that includes the CIS die, the lens module, the prism, the voice coil motor (VCM) and the housing. Also, comparisons with the Huawei P20 Pro telephoto camera are provided. These comparisons highlight structures, technical choices and manufacturing cost.
The competition for the best camera phone is led by Huawei with its latest flagship product, the P30 Pro. Huawei has been in this position before, as its P9 model was among the first to switch to dual cameras on the back. The module in the P30 Pro that integrates a CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) from Sony, which uses Exmor-RS Technology, has now an 8.2M pixel resolution telephoto camera offering x5 optical zoom and x50 digital zoom.
The Huawei P30 Pro Periscope Camera is integrated in a quad camera solution in the rear face of the phone. The quad camera solution includes the main camera, a wide-angle camera and a folded optic periscope for the telephoto camera function, combined with a time-of-flight (TOF) camera. This configuration produces better photo quality.
The P30 Pro telephoto camera module has dimensions of 29mm x 17.8mm x 5.85mm. It is equipped with a Sony CIS, a Sunny optical 5-element lens and prism, and a TDK autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) component.
This is the first camera that integrates a prism in the optical part. Thanks to the prism, the CIS receives light at 90 compared to the direction of the photo taken. This gives more space for the optical module to move to compare to the standard telephoto camera module.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Company Profile and Supply Chain
- Sony
- Sunny Optical
- TDK
3. Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- Smartphone Disassembly
- Folded Optic Periscope Camera Module
- Camera module views
- Camera module disassembly
- Camera module cross-section
- Prism Part
- Views and dimensions
- Disassembly
- Lens Module
- Views and dimensions
- Disassembly
- CIS Die
- CIS die views and dimensions
- CIS delayering and main blocks
- CIS die process
- CIS die cross-section
- CIS die process characteristics
4. Comparison with the Huawei P20' Telephoto Camera Structure
5. Sensor Manufacturing Process
- Logic Circuit Front-End Process
- Pixel Array Front-End Process
- BSI + Cu-Cu Hybrid Bonding + Microlens Processes
- CIS Wafer Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging Fabrication unit
6. Cost Analysis
- Summary of the Cost Analysis
- Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
- CMOS Image Sensor Cost
- Logic circuit front-end cost
- Pixel array front-end cost
- BSI & Cu-Cu hybrid bonding front-end cost
- Color filter and microlens front-end cost
- Total front-end cost
- Back-end: tests and dicing
- CIS wafer and die cost
- Camera Module Assembly Cost
- Lens module cost
- AFA/OIS cost
- Prism cost
- Final assembly cost
- Camera module cost
7. Cost Comparison
8. Selling Price
Companies Mentioned
- Huawei
- Sony
- Sunny Optical
- TDK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi0j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article