Complex Fertilizers Market to Record a CAGR of 3.40% by 2025 | CF Industries Holdings Inc. and EuroChem Group AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Complex Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Crop type

Cereals



Fruits and vegetables



Oilseeds



Cotton and sugar crops

Complex Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the complex fertilizers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., PhosAgro AG, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA.

Rapid growth in greenhouse production, increasing crop demand for biofuel, and growing crop demand for animal feed will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing demand for organic fertilizers will hamper the market growth.

Complex Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an updated analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our research, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a market share growth of 58% during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the complex fertilizers market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing crop demand for biofuel will drive the growth of the complex fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Complex Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive complex fertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the complex fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the complex fertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of complex fertilizers market vendors

Complex Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Russian Federation, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., PhosAgro AG, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

