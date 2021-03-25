Complia Health Appoints Industry Veteran Rich Berner As CEO To Lead Company Through Next Phase Of Growth

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Rich Berner as Chief Executive Officer. As the healthcare industry shifts more care to the home, Complia Health is in a strong position to help drive higher caregiver and consumer satisfaction for its clients. Berner's addition to the team is part of a strategic initiative to expand Complia Health's solutions, disrupt the industry, and serve as experienced leaders during this healthcare shift.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Complia Health at this transformational time," emphasized Berner. "Complia Health is extremely well positioned and committed to further invest in initiatives and key personnel to help its clients lead the industry through its next phase of growth. There is an incredible opportunity to improve home healthcare for patients and their families, and we are ready to lead this change," added Berner.

Rich Berner is a healthcare strategist and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience building award-winning teams and products in established and emerging markets. He joins Complia Health from MDLIVE where he led the industry transition to consumer-focused healthcare online. Prior to MDLIVE, Berner lead numerous businesses at Allscripts, Caradigm and Cerner, where he and his teams helped clients leapfrog their competition, resulting in significant top-line growth while maximizing operating earnings. Berner spent the last 15+ years in healthcare focused on helping governments, payers and providers around the world utilize technology to improve the health of the populations they manage while reducing costs.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Rich to Complia Health as CEO," said Steve Unterberger, Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Complia Health. "As more care moves toward the home, we are substantially increasing our investment to meet the demand and capitalize on the market opportunity. Rich brings a track record of driving innovations and a wealth of experience across providers, payers and consumers. His leadership and passion will drive our focus on industry leading home healthcare and hospice solutions for our clients' caregivers, patients and their families," Unterberger explained.

Martin Ambrose, who has served as a transitional Chief Executive Officer for Complia Health since 2019 during the company's successful restructuring, will continue to serve Complia Health in an advisory role during the changeover and serve on its Board of Directors.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

