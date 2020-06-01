Compliance 10-4 (compliance104.com) Launches to Provide World-Class Cost-Effective Compliance and Regulatory Services to Logistics Carriers

LAKELAND, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In American logistics, a company required to maintain a compliant DOT number must fulfill specific and complex regulatory requirements including demonstrating both safety in operations and a highly sophisticated administrative capability. While safety is the primary focus of operators, often the record-keeping and regulatory reporting can be confusing and time consuming.

Compliance 10-4

"As part of getting America back to work," noted Ernie Langston, one of Compliance 10-4's founding partners, "Compliance 10-4 (compliance104.com) has launched with the goal of freeing drivers and safety personnel of the administrative regulatory burdens so they can focus on moving freight as quickly and as safely as possible while still knowing their operating model is DOT compliant."

Part of the launch includes rolling out a new Compliance Management System (CMS). David Lady, another of the founding partners noted, "We have spent over six months and several million dollars building a state-of-the-art technology platform that puts Compliance 10-4 immediately at the front of vendors in this space, even during the 2020 pandemic while other companies have been laying off workers, we have been hiring as part of our commitment to delivering on the promise of getting America back to work."

In conjunction with full white glove compliance services, Compliance 10-4 also brings strong mobile and IoT technology to the table. "We are a technology company first, and in revisioning the steps and mechanism surrounding motor carrier safety, we have brought free technology to the market to assist in regulatory safety monitoring and reporting," said Mark Rupert, the final of the three principles working to get Compliance 10-4 launched.

Compliance 10-4 has already brought up hundreds of drivers on its new technology platform and officially launches on June 1, 2020.

Compliance 10-4 with offices at 1661 Williamsburg SQ, Lakeland, FL 33803, provides professional and administrative services to Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant logistics firms including Driver Qualification File management, 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, MCS-150, IFTA, URC, HVUT | 2290, ELD and advanced file management technology.

For more information please visit the Compliance 10-4 website at https://compliance104.com, or call 800-403-5330.

Contact:

David Lady

9706465865

[email protected]

SOURCE Compliance 10-4