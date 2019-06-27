Compliance Experts at MDO Partners Featured at University of Miami School of Law Executive Program

MIAMI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDO Partners is pleased to announce the firm's collaboration with the University of Miami School of Law (Miami Law) for Managing Compliance Across Borders, an advanced executive program taking place at the Donna E. Shalala Student Center in Coral Gables, Florida on June 26-28, 2019. The program is presented in association with the University of St. Gallen Executive School of Management, Technology and Law in Switzerland. The three-day program will provide timely, critical, and practical global compliance insights on anti-corruption, including FCPA and anti-money laundering.

The University of St. Gallen is world-renowned for its certification programs for individuals and companies in the area of compliance. Working with Miami Law, Managing Compliance Across Boarders will cover cross-border compliance approaches and key issues in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America.

MDO Partners' Managing Partner, Richard Montes De Oca, will moderate a panel on General Counsel Perspective on the Future of Global Compliance. The firm's Compliance Advisor and Chief Information Officer, Mike Capote, joins the panel on Data Protection and Privacy Compliance: Cross-Border Comparisons.

"We look forward to participating in this high-level program and helping lead the conversation on the topic of global compliance," said Montes de Oca. "The insights gained during the panels will be critical for those in compliance, and our experts are ready for a compelling discussion on the latest regulations worldwide."

Managing Compliance Across Boarders is an intensive and interactive executive-level program aimed at compliance, risk and audit management counsel and executives from firms and corporations around the world.

For more Information on Managing Compliance Across Boarders or to register, visit: https://www.law.miami.edu/managing-compliance-across-borders .

About MDO Partners

MDO Partners is a boutique law firm that focuses on Corporate, International, and Real Estate Law in addition to Global Compliance and Business Ethics. The firm is comprised of a solid team of attorneys and advisors with more than 100 years of combined experience who are committed to the business goals and best interests of their clients. The firm delivers value-added services of the highest caliber and serves as a trusted advisor to its clients with a practical and business-savvy approach. For more information on MDO Partners, please visit www.mdopartners.com.

SOURCE MDO Partners

Related Links

http://www.mdopartners.com

