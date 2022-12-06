Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Offline learning is estimated to contribute the highest share to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compliance training market size for financial institutions in the US is forecasted to grow by USD 1.22 billion at a CAGR of 16% between 2020 and 2025. Offline learning is expected to contribute the highest share to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing presence of multinational financial corporations and training providers and the provision of innovative and customized corporate training solutions as per the needs of customers will facilitate the compliance training market share growth for financial institutions in the US. Moreover, the demand for compliance training for existing employees has increased.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions Market in US

Competitive analysis

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US by course type (professional courses and introductory courses) and delivery model (offline learning and online learning). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US.

Key factors driving market growth

The rising need for skilled employees is driving the growth of the market.

There is a high demand for employees with advanced skills such as analytics and advanced algorithms. Hence, various financial institutions are organizing programs to train professionals.

Institutions are also deploying innovative training programs, such as scenario-based or case-based training and simulations, to help employees understand real-time organizational issues.

The digitalization of businesses and processes has made datasets complex and diverse. The analysis and management of such data require employees trained in professional courses such as data compliance management.

Therefore, the rising volume of data generated by financial institutions will increase the need for skilled employees, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The popularity of learning analytics is a key trend in the market.

Learning analytics enhance the overall training experience by predicting performance, providing a personalized e-learning experience, increasing retention rates, and improving cost efficiency.

Big data analytics, AI, and learning analytics help compliance trainers personalize the learning modules and content, which creates an immersive learning experience, improves outcomes, and increases employee productivity.

Financial institutions are analyzing the large volume of data generated by online learning tools trying to retrieve valuable insights about the preferences and interests of their employees. Learning analytics helps them plan their training budget by identifying areas of improvement.

What are the key data covered in this report on the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US

Related reports:

The corporate training market size is expected to increase by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate training market segmentation by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate training market segmentation by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The corporate compliance training market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate compliance training market segmentation by type (online and blended) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 13.93 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Bank Administration Institute, Edcomm Inc., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Lorman Business Center LLC, NAVEX Global Inc., ProBank Austin, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Delivery Model

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Delivery Model

5.3 Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Model

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Delivery Model

6 Market Segmentation by Course Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Course Type

6.3 Professional courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Professional courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Professional courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Introductory courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Introductory courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Introductory courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Course Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Course Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC

Exhibit 36: Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC - Overview



Exhibit 37: Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 38: Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC - Key news



Exhibit 39: Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Bank Administration Institute

Exhibit 40: Bank Administration Institute - Overview



Exhibit 41: Bank Administration Institute - Product and service



Exhibit 42: Bank Administration Institute - Key offerings

10.5 Edcomm Inc.

Exhibit 43: Edcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Edcomm Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Edcomm Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

Exhibit 46: Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 47: Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.

Exhibit 50: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lorman Business Center LLC

10.9 NAVEX Global Inc.

Exhibit 58: NAVEX Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: NAVEX Global Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: NAVEX Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: NAVEX Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 ProBank Austin

Exhibit 62: ProBank Austin - Overview



Exhibit 63: ProBank Austin - Product and service



Exhibit 64: ProBank Austin - Key offerings

10.11 Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society

Exhibit 65: Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society - Overview



Exhibit 66: Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society - Key offerings

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 68: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

