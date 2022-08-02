Compliance.AI Announces New CEO, Asif Alam, as it Secured $6M with Cota Capital and JAM FINTOP

Leading RegTech Software Platform partners with JAM FINTOP and Cota Capital to innovate regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for banking, financial services and insurance industry professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks another benchmark underscoring Compliance.ai 's leadership in providing RCM solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company has secured $6 Million of funding with existing investor Cota Capital and new investment partner JAM FINTOP to support market growth.

Asif Alam

"Our investment in Compliance.ai is a testament to the growing regulatory market currently experiencing rapid growth that will continue into the next five years or more," says John Philpott, at JAM FINTOP. "Our banking partners have ranked regulatory compliance change management transformation as one of their immediate priorities and Compliance.ai is perfectly positioned to address this critical need for financial services organizations."

In parallel, the company has brought in Asif Alam who is joining as CEO, while Kayvan Alikhani continues his key role in innovating the product as Co-founder and Chief Product/Strategy Officer.

"I have been very impressed with the Compliance.ai team and technology that enables financial institutions to better protect themselves in a market that's seeing an enormous amount of rapid change," said Asif Alam, CEO of Compliance.ai. "An intelligent, automated approach to monitoring and reacting to regulatory updates is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a critical need for anyone who wants to prosper in today's landscape. I look forward to partnering with Kayvan and team on their incredible mission, and continuing to create transformative efficiencies for our growing customer-base."

Most recently Alam served as the Chief Strategy Officer of ThoughtTrace, which was acquired by Thomson Reuters earlier this year. He brings more than 20 years of management and business experience; increasing profitability, unlocking new revenue streams and markets, and reignite portfolio growth for companies like Thomson Reuters, Crux Informatics, and Finastra.

"Compliance.ai has developed a cloud-based modern Regulatory Change Management platform that proactively monitors sources of new regulations leveraging AI to contextualize the vast amount of regulatory updates into actionable insights, mitigating global compliance risk." said Bobby Yazdani, Founder and Partner at Cota Capital. "With a strong executive team, led by Asif Alam, the company is well positioned to be a leader in the fast-growing RegTech market."

This next chapter of Compliance.ai will be focused on growth and expansion. Recently, Compliance announced the global expansion of its platform providing access to regulatory change management applicable in 25+ countries.

Compliance.ai has won numerous accolades for its technology including Silver Stevie Award Winner, Codie Award Winner, Mass Challenge Finalist, and RegTech100 (2020 - 2022).

