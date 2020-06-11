ComplianceQuest Announces Supplier Readiness on Salesforce AppExchange, Extending the Power of Work.com

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest today announced Supplier Readiness as part of the Work.com collection page on Salesforce AppExchange — the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. The Supplier Readiness for Work.com app provides executives and heads of operations a command center view of how ready their supply chain is to support the enterprise's return to work safely initiative.

ComplianceQuest's Supplier Readiness is currently available through the Work.com collection page on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBl7zEAD.

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com collection page extends the power of Salesforce's Work.com solutions and resources designed to help organizations reopen safely and respond efficiently to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

ComplianceQuest Supplier Readiness

As enterprises begin their initiatives to return to work safely, embracing collaboration with their suppliers will enhance their readiness to support re-opening activities. New methods and technologies will be needed to quickly assess supplier readiness to respond to operating under a new normal and meeting a new set of customers, workplace and even regulatory demands. Organizations will need intuitive performance indicators on supplier readiness, compliance status, and critical factors such as capacity information.

Having a platform with a single source of truth will help executives make the required business decisions on how to work with the supply chain to allow the enterprise as a whole or a specific set of locations to return to work safely. Supplier Readiness, built natively on the Salesforce platform, extends the value of Work.com to customers through its integration to the shared location object.

Comments on the News

"We strongly believe there is a new norm for safety and risk standards to be defined and followed as businesses return to work. Supplier Readiness will help keep employees and customers safe and healthy while working with a supply chain network of any size and complexity," says Prashanth Rajendran , CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Employee wellness, business continuity and supply chain health are our focus with this solution and we hope to help many businesses get back to work safely."



"We are happy to see ComplianceQuest moving fast to support customers and focus on mitigating risk in the supply chain as they reopen safely," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "It's inspiring to see our partners innovating rapidly to help customers through this challenging time."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, eight million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

ComplianceQuest is one of the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified QHSE solutions help our customers of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest and most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems and inefficiencies and protecting customers, employees, suppliers and brand. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com.

