ComplianceQuest Announces the Launch of CQ Care FastStart EMDS Solution - a Free Service to Help Companies Overcome Business Challenges Caused by the Current COVID-19 Pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest recognizes that some of the biggest industry challenges of 2020 due to the current pandemic are:

Economic slowdown Companies forced to switch to a remote work environment due to social distancing requirements Supply chain disruptions to factory closures

Research shows that companies that emerge from recessions successfully focus on the following during an economic slowdown:

1. PEOPLE: Focus on investing in employees (vs. cutting workforce) who make up the organization to position their company to fuel growth. Accelerate capability building and elevate top-grade skills through virtual learning.

2. PROCESS: Take the time to fine-tune processes in all departments in an economic slowdown - reprioritize processes to be fixed and re-aligned and focus on standardization.

3. PLATFORM: Consolidate current technology portfolio, invest in platforms for growth and enable technology for teams to effectively communicate and collaborate.

In order to help companies overcome current business challenges as quickly as possible, ComplianceQuest is offering its EDMS offering, which includes Document and Training/Learning management solutions, free for the remainder of 2020 to qualified companies of any size. Companies in the Life Science industry will also receive its on-demand training service LearnAboutGMP - an exceptional library of macro and micro online video training to give life science companies the ability to continually roll-out engaging, actionable and harmonized regulatory knowledge to their workforce.

ComplianceQuest believes that the key to success at this time is an efficient, robust EDMS system that is scalable, quick to implement and one that does not break the bank. CQ seasoned solution architects and engineers have carefully crafted a solution that comes pre-configured to best fit an organization's goals and objectives.

"I would highly encourage any company, regardless of the industry, to take advantage of this offer," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Our aim is to be a part of your business solution in this difficult time. We truly believe that our solution will help companies up-skill their workforce, make processes more efficient, emerge stronger and more streamlined - and we do it all remotely with a 100% modern Cloud solution accessible anywhere and anytime."

CQ helps deploy gold-standard CQ-EDMS, based on industry best practices, so a company that takes this offer can start using it immediately. From sign-up to go-live in less than five business days! Please contact our sales team at [email protected] for more details on how to sign you up and on-board you rapidly.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class, out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest



Contact:

Shalini Chowdhary

408-458-8343 X 267

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

CQ Home page

CQ Care

SOURCE ComplianceQuest Inc.