ComplianceQuest Appoints Bill Farley as New Senior Vice President of Sales, Positioning Itself to Accelerate Its Growth and Expansion Plan

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of 100% cloud-native, next-generation enterprise Quality and Safety Management solutions (EQMS and EHS) is very pleased to welcome William Farley as Senior Vice President of Sales. Bill will be responsible for the acceleration of ComplianceQuest's revenue growth and being part of the senior leadership to help drive the company's business strategies.

Bill brings over 30 years of experience in sales with almost 15 years in SaaS companies. Prior to joining ComplianceQuest, Bill gained expertise fueling global growth, competitive advantage and transformative change for diverse industries at AssurX, ProcessMap, ETQ, Prosys, Simple Com Tools, 2nd Century Communications and Verizon.

"As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the regulatory, quality, compliance and the safety markets, Bill brings a strong expertise of proven revenue growth and customer focus to ComplianceQuest," said Prashanth Rajendran, Chief Executive Officer for ComplianceQuest. "His track record of building high-performing sales teams coupled with his extensive experience in the quality industry is invaluable to us as we continue to prioritize growth and customer delight. I am thrilled to welcome Bill to our team."

"Bill is an outstanding addition to our team, "said Atulya Risal, CTO, ComplianceQuest. "As we build on momentum over the last few years, we need an experienced sales leader who can leverage our wins and build and execute a strategy to lead the market. I am excited about the industry-specific knowledge that Bill brings along with his wide experience with sales leadership as more and more companies are looking for next-generation tools that drives continuous innovation through digital transformation."

"I am honored to join the ComplianecQuest team and help to build on the solid foundation that the company has put together in the last few years based on world-class products and strength of team. As the workforce make-up continues to increase with millennials, ComplianceQuest is perfectly positioned to help its customers digitally transform their business to compete and excel in the modern digital centric marketplace," stated Bill Farley, SVP of Sales.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is a leader and one of the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (EQMS and EHS) solutions in the market today. Delivering best-in-class, out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest

Contact:

Shalini Chowdhary

408-458-8343 X 267

[email protected]

SOURCE ComplianceQuest