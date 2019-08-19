ComplianceQuest is Inducted Into Inc. 5000's List of 'Greatest Entrepreneurs and Fastest- Growing Private Companies in America' for 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ComplianceQuest is No. 163 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent and fast-growing businesses.

ComplianceQuest, a modern Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) has a unified suite of applications support end-to-end quality management processes in the Life Sciences and Manufacturing verticals to drive exceptional business value. Its focus on quality and risk management across the entire value chain, from sourcing to manufacturing to supply-chain while improving both revenue and bottom line significantly. As a Salesforce-native application suite, ComplianceQuest leverages built-in AI capabilities of the Salesforce platform to help its customers see further value by not just predicting actions to take but also automating various mundane, repetitive and yet complex tasks.

"We are deeply honored and excited to be recognized by this prestigious publication. Our high ranking shows the dedication to customer success and delight. It is a testimonial to our talented team that is able to consistently deliver what the market is looking for and in many cases setting the trend for what the market should demand," says Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "We have built a valuable tool in the quality, compliance risk and safety space which is so essential to the well-being of product end-users as well as the financial health of manufacturers and service providers alike.

EQMS is a rapidly growing industry with swift advancement in digital adoption, connectivity, mobility, analytics, scalability and big data. This digital transformation has put an increased focus for quality, manufacturing and supply chain leaders on solutions like quality management at an enterprise-level to improve both revenue and bottom-line efficiency. ComplianceQuest made the initial decision to adopt a modern real-cloud architecture platform in Salesforce and this has put us in the perfect position to take advantage of the latest and future technology advancements such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Connectivity and Collaboration throughout the entire product value chain. We believe there is a big opportunity to build a leading company in this fast-growing, mission-critical and important cloud space."

Award and Ranking Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage of revenue growth when comparing revenues from 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest.

