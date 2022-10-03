ComplianceSigns Now Sells Window Cling Sticker Parking Permits

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Oct 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceSigns.com, one of the nation's leading suppliers of signs for workplace safety, parking control, 5S and restroom identification, is excited to announce the launch of new window cling parking permit stickers.

The sequentially numbered, vinyl cling permits stick to the inside of vehicle windows without adhesive, allowing parking lot attendants to view the permits from the outside. Cling permits are easy to apply to front, side or rear windows to meet parking management needs.

Cling parking permits are easily visible from the outside.

Because cling permits mount inside vehicles, they are less likely to be stolen, shared or lost than paper passes of hanging tags. They stay in place, yet can be re-positioned or removed without leaving sticky adhesive residue.

"Static cling parking permits are a popular product and a natural complement for our parking permit hang tags," says Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "Cling window stickers are a smart choice for employee lots, schools, apartments, homeowner associations and other long-term parking situations."

ComplianceSigns offers window cling parking permits in varied size, color, and numbering options, and also can make custom clings to meet specific needs. The company has created unique selector tools for the window cling stickers that make it easy to choose a permit size, design, color, and numbering scheme, then place an order. The cling parking permits are made of 7-mil vinyl film and resist scratches, moisture and fading.

The company soon will have a customization tool that will enable people to make and order custom parking permit cling stickers on the website without additional assistance.

Although ComplianceSigns has sold reflective parking signs and MUTCD-compliant traffic signs for years, parking permits were only recently added to their product lineup. The company launched a line of parking permit hang tags over the summer.

Parking permit window clings can be purchased online at ComplianceSigns.com/c/parking-permits-hang-tags. For more information or to browse all ComplianceSigns products, visit www.ComplianceSigns.com.

ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries.

