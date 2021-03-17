Compliancy Group announces release of new software
Compliancy Group has released a new version of their software, further streamlining their HIPAA compliance implementation process.
Mar 17, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announces the release of the new version of their HIPAA compliance management software. Compliancy Group cares about their clients' needs which is why they have used customer feedback to make improvements to their software. Using their proven Achieve, Illustrate, Maintain methodology, users can become HIPAA compliant quickly, with minimal effort and total support from their Compliance Coach.
As a 16 year old company, Compliancy Group has undergone several changes to improve their product and facilitate further simplifications to their HIPAA compliance process.
"Our years of experience gives us the ability to make improvements while maintaining the same integrity with our process. Our proven methodology has been carried over to the new software version so that clients can be confident in us as their trusted HIPAA advisor" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.
Software Features:
- Compliance Coaches
- HIPAA Seal of Compliance
- Audit Response Team
- Compliance dashboard
- Customized reporting
- Streamlined implementation process
- Guided HIPAA risk assessments
- Remediation assignable to individuals
- Business associate agreements
- Multi-site management
- Affiliate management
- Departments and user roles
- Automation of bulk uploads
- Document version control
- Personalized and automated policies and procedures
- Employee HIPAA training and attestation
Software Benefits:
- Tracking and automation
- Guidance and support
- Quicker, convenient, more efficient, minimizes effort
- Compliance verification and validation
- Differentiation
- Peace of mind, lowers risk, instills confidence
Compliancy Group Resources:
HIPAA Compliance Checklist
About HIPAA
HIPAA Business Associate
HIPAA Covered Entity
About Compliancy Group:
HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches™ holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty and profitability of your organization, while reducing risk.
Why Compliancy Group?
- HIPAA Audit Support, no client has ever failed an audit!
- Total Compliance Solution
- HIPAA Seal of Compliance™
- Dedicated Compliance Coaches
Visit https://compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.
Contact:
Joe Bilello
855.854.4722
[email protected]
SOURCE Compliancy Group
Share this article