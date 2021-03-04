Compliancy Group endorsed by the American Dental Association (ADA) and ADA Member Advantage for HIPAA compliance management

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announced that they have been selected by the American Dental Association (ADA) and ADA Member Advantage as the exclusive HIPAA compliance management solution recommended for all association members.

After an 18 month vetting process, the ADA and ADA Member Advantage announced that Compliancy Group won the exclusive endorsement. ADA Member Advantage is the endorsement program for the ADA which offers members of the American Dental Association access to exclusive discounts and offers on products and services for the practice and personal life. Through the partnership, ADA Members will be provided with a simplified HIPAA compliance management and tracking solution at a special members-only rate .

"After 16 years in business, we have gone through many association vetting processes. The ADA vetting process was one of the most rigorous I have experienced. We believe the process shows the dedication the ADA has to dentists and finding the right companies to recommend to their members. We are proud to have earned the exclusive endorsement from such a prestigious association" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

"The ADA is pleased to recommend Compliancy Group to our members. HIPAA compliance is a pain point our members have identified and this service will help them achieve peace of mind by taking the guess-work out of the process," said Pamela Woolf, Senior Manager of Product Development at the ADA.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, and this makes proper compliance an onerous task for a busy dental practice. This is why Compliancy Group's dedicated Compliance Coaches guide dentists through every step of building and implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. By working with a dedicated Coach, dentists are enabled to become HIPAA compliant quickly through a few self-paced virtual meetings.

Compliancy Group gives dentists confidence in their compliance plan, which demonstrates to patients that they are serious about ensuring data privacy. This can increase patient loyalty, while reducing risk for the dental office. Once dental practices have successfully completed their compliance program, their Coach verifies and validates their efforts, issuing them the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a dental practice's website, email signature, and signage, and proves they are dedicated to protecting patient information and have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

Compliancy Group Dental Resources:

ADA HIPAA Compliance

HIPAA Compliance Checklist

Seal of Compliance

Visit https://compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

Contact: Joe Bilello, 855.854.4722, [email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group

Related Links

https://compliancy-group.com

