Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the complicated urinary tract infection market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of complicated urinary tract infection. Leading companies like Allecra Therapeutics, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt, and others are developing drugs for complicated urinary tract infection treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, complicated urinary tract infections emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the complicated urinary tract infections market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,870 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total complicated urinary tract infections diagnosed incident population in the 7MM was approximately 8 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading complicated urinary tract infections companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, AbbVie, Pfizer, Shionogi, Melinta Therapeutics, Cipla Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel complicated urinary tract infections drugs that can be available in the complicated urinary tract infections market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel complicated urinary tract infections drugs that can be available in the complicated urinary tract infections market in the upcoming years. The complicated urinary tract infections therapies in the pipeline include Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), Cefepime-zidebactam (WCK-5222), Cefepime/Taniborbactam, Cefepime/Enmetazobactam, Fosfomycin (ZT-01/Contempo), Finafloxacin , and others.

and others. The increase in complicated urinary tract infections market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity, increasing prevalent population, and expected commercial success of upcoming therapies.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Overview

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections. Clinically, they can manifest in various ways, ranging from relatively benign, uncomplicated infections to complicated UTIs (cUTIs), pyelonephritis, and severe urosepsis. cUTI is a multifaceted entity with numerous forms. Infection from microorganisms is among the major complicated urinary tract infections causes.

Complicated urinary tract infection symptoms such as increased urinary frequency, urgency, hematuria, dysuria, suprapubic or flank discomfort are the most important clinical criteria for the initial complicated urinary tract infection diagnosis. Furthermore, there must be a suitable clinical scenario in which the most likely cause of these complicated urinary tract infection symptoms is a urogenital tract infection.

The complicated urinary tract infections treatment goals are to eliminate the infection, avoid complications, and provide symptomatic relief. Early complicated urinary tract infection treatment is recommended to reduce the risk of developing pyelonephritis.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approximately 8 million complicated urinary tract infections diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM, the US had recorded the highest diagnosed incidence of complicated urinary tract infections in 2021.

The complicated urinary tract infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed-incident Cases of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Total Age-specific Cases of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Total Treated Cases of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Total Pathogen-specific Cases of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market

Complicated UTIs are treated with broader antimicrobial coverage and may require intravenous antibiotics depending on severity. For difficult lower UTIs, broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy should be used for 7–14 days and curable underlying causes should be treated. Recurrent UTIs are common in women, and antibiotic prophylaxis may be recommended. Catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) is one of the most common infections associated with healthcare, and it is treated with catheter removal or replacement as well as antibiotic medication. CAUTIs are frequently caused by resistant bacteria. Pregnant women should be tested and treated for UTIs and asymptomatic bacteriuria, respectively.

Moreover, Avycaz was approved in the United States in February 2015 for the treatment of adult patients with complex urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by identified susceptible bacteria such as certain Enterobacteriaceae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It was approved in Europe in June 2016. The company expanded its label for pediatric patients in the US market in March 2019 and in Europe in November 2020. Allergan and Abbvie have US rights to the drug's development, while Pfizer has market rights outside of the US. The only drugs approved for adult and pediatric patient pools are Zerbaxa and Avycaz. Other drugs approved by the FDA and EMA for complicated urinary tract infection treatment include Recarbrio (Merck), Fetroja (Shionogi), Vabomere (Melinta therapeutics), and Zemdri (Cipla therapeutics).

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994): Spero Therapeutics

Cefepime-zidebactam (WCK-5222): Wockhardt

Cefepime/Taniborbactam: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

Cefepime/Enmetazobactam: Allecra Therapeutics

Fosfomycin (ZT-01/Contempo): Nabriva Therapeutics AG

Finafloxacin: MerLion Pharmaceuticals

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Dynamics

With increasing multidrug resistance and antibiotic overuse, the prevalence of cUTIs is expected to rise in the future, propelling the growth of the complicated urinary tract infections market. Furthermore, research and development of novel classes of antibiotics for cUTI is expected to aid complicated urinary tract infections market growth.

Moreover, antibiotics are in high demand as they are the only treatment for cUTIs and UTIs. There is currently no approved drug for oral use, so the first-ever FDA approval for oral drugs will provide a competitive advantage in the complicated urinary tract infections market. Furthermore, increased mergers/acquisitions and collaborations between companies to develop safe and effective drugs will accelerate complicated urinary tract infections market growth.

However, inadequate treatment of complicated urinary tract infections increases healthcare costs, exposes patients to potential side effects, and increases antibiotic resistance, thus impeding the growth of the complicated urinary tract infections market.

Moreover, variability in study participants, a small sample size, a lack of blinding or placebo control, unpredictability in follow-up, and the exclusion of patients with resistant isolates are all likely to impede clinical trial study evaluation in the complicated urinary tract infections market.

As the clinical trial of an antibiotic differs from other therapeutic drugs in terms of clinical approval approach, such as clinical trial design, interpretation, and analysis, complex regulatory requirements are expected to hinder the growth of the complicated urinary tract infections market.

Furthermore, conflicting guidelines on uncomplicated urinary tract infections issued by various organizations cause confusion among providers that will further impact the growth of the complicated urinary tract infections market.

Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme, AbbVie, Pfizer, Shionogi, Melinta Therapeutics, Cipla Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Merck Sharp & Dohme, AbbVie, Pfizer, Shionogi, Melinta Therapeutics, Cipla Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapies : Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), Cefepime-zidebactam (WCK-5222), Cefepime/Taniborbactam, Cefepime/Enmetazobactam, Fosfomycin (ZT-01/Contempo), Finafloxacin, and others

: Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), Cefepime-zidebactam (WCK-5222), Cefepime/Taniborbactam, Cefepime/Enmetazobactam, Fosfomycin (ZT-01/Contempo), Finafloxacin, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections current marketed and emerging therapies Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Dynamics: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market drivers and barriers

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Key Insights 2. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report Introduction 3. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Overview at a Glance 4. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment and Management 7. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Marketed Drugs 10. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Analysis 12. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Drivers 16. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

