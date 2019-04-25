ComplySci Adds Three New Executives to Leadership Team During Time of Record Growth

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, a leading provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, has appointed three new executives to its leadership team, on the heels of record-breaking revenue momentum in 2018, and in order to support the anticipated continued growth of the company.

Becky Snyder, a veteran of high-growth companies, has been named Chief People Officer to reinforce and accelerate the company's culture of customer-first innovation. Eric Przybisiki will assume the role of General Counsel, bringing with him two decades of legal and technology expertise. Gary Feinstein, the company's new Chief Information Security Officer, will ensure the security of all corporate systems and data.

"We've assembled a world-class ComplySci leadership team to usher a new era of smart compliance solutions," said Jean-Marc Levy, Chief Executive Officer of ComplySci. "The newest additions to our leadership team bring together several decades of experience to ComplySci and will be instrumental in supporting the company's continued growth and its position as an innovative RegTech industry leader."

As Chief People Officer, Snyder is responsible for the ComplySci's human resources function and oversees the company's administrative activities. She has over 25 years of experience in human resources with companies experiencing fast growth.

Przybisiki oversees the company's global legal and compliance activities and policies, and identifies and mitigates risk as the company expands into new markets. Prior to joining ComplySci, Przybisiki served as Secretary and General Counsel to the Atos (Euronext: ATO) North American business, where he oversaw and coordinated the legal strategy and affairs of its regional businesses and led the entire legal team.

Feinstein brings with him 25 years of experience architecting, managing and securing enterprise systems and networks. Prior to ComplySci, he served as the director of IT security & compliance at Michael Kors, where he was responsible for the architecture and oversight of all global InfoSec operations, as well as SOX and PCI compliance initiatives.

More About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of RegTech solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. ComplySci was an early pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions, and is trusted by 1,100 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated technology platform to stay ahead of risk.

In August 2018, ComplySci received a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners Endeavor Fund focused on emerging high-growth companies.

