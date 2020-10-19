ComplyUp Releases Free NIST 800-171 Scoring Methodology Tool for DIB

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its arrival in 2017, the DoD has been frustrated with its inability to verify contractor compliance with NIST 800-171. Self-attestation, perpetual POA&Ms, and no risk of audits have provided contractors little incentive to fully implement all 110 requirements of the framework.

In an unexpected act of bluff calling, the DoD has changed the rules again. Starting Nov. 30, 2020, contractors and their subs will need to have a score representing their NIST 800-171 progress published in a federal database before contract award.

ComplyUp's Free NIST 800-171 Scoring Methodology Tool.

In addition to requiring NIST SP 800-171 score submission, the interim rule outlines the formal rollout of CMMC over the next five years.

Reduced to its basic requirements, the text of the interim rule describes what contractors will be expected to do before a contract is awarded:

Create a NIST 800-171 System Security Plan Score the System Security Plan using the DoD Assessment Methodology Ensure the score is submitted to the government-operated Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS)

ComplyUp's 800-171 Scoring Tool is designed to condense the DoD Assessment Methodology into a simple yes or no survey and guide users through the SPRS submission process. The tool is free to use for all defense contractors.

Additional 800-171 and CMMC resources are available at ComplyUp.

